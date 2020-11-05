Insider Selling: NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $3,321,838.08 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NEE opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $77.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,677,000 after buying an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,417,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,577,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 327,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 610,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,390,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy to $65.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.50 to $76.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

