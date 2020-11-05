Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $755,104.56 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,440,416.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $618,750.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $685,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $609,182.75.

On Friday, October 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $828,670.92.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $718,290.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,411,353.90.

On Thursday, October 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,375,980.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $780,289.44.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $654,480.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $1,266,920.00.

MRNA opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

