Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $755,104.56 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $755,104.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,603,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,440,416.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $618,750.00.
- On Thursday, October 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $685,800.00.
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $609,182.75.
- On Friday, October 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $828,670.92.
- On Wednesday, October 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $718,290.00.
- On Monday, October 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,265 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,411,353.90.
- On Thursday, October 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $1,375,980.00.
- On Friday, October 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $780,289.44.
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $654,480.00.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $1,266,920.00.
MRNA opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $95.21.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,736 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.