Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Sells $398,168.40 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $398,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Graco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

