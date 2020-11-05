Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) VP Sells $979,007.52 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FTV stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,027,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,558,027,000 after purchasing an additional 253,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortive by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,930,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,519,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,454,000 after purchasing an additional 45,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 7,840.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

