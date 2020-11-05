Insider Selling: Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 421 Shares of Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. Analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.
