Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $181,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,834.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joel Linzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.07, for a total transaction of $264,140.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $278,080.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

