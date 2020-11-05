Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells $152,539.20 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $152,539.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth $253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 139,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.