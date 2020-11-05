Insider Selling: Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89.

On Thursday, August 6th, Rinda Sama sold 20,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $868,000.00.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

