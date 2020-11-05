Insider Selling: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Insider Sells £2,062,500 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £2,062,500 ($2,694,669.45).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 53.45 ($0.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $918.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.02. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 635.88 ($8.31).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 425.90 ($5.56).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

