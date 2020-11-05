Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £138.72 in Stock

Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) (LON:TSCO) insider Alan Stewart purchased 68 shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £138.72 ($181.24).

Alan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Alan Stewart purchased 66 shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £137.94 ($180.22).

On Friday, September 4th, Alan Stewart purchased 63 shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £136.71 ($178.61).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 211.60 ($2.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89. Tesco PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 260.40 ($3.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)’s payout ratio is presently 88.50%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.33 ($3.70).

About Tesco PLC (TSCO.L)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

