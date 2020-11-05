Insider Buying: Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Insider Acquires £155.64 in Stock

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose acquired 1,297 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £155.64 ($203.34).
Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 1st, Richard Rose purchased 909 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £154.53 ($201.89).
- On Tuesday, September 1st, Richard Rose purchased 695 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £152.90 ($199.76).
Shares of PMO opened at GBX 11.98 ($0.16) on Thursday. Premier Oil plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.03.
Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) Company Profile
Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.
