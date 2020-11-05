Insider Buying: Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Insider Acquires £155.64 in Stock

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose acquired 1,297 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £155.64 ($203.34).

Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Richard Rose purchased 909 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £154.53 ($201.89).

On Tuesday, September 1st, Richard Rose purchased 695 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £152.90 ($199.76).

Shares of PMO opened at GBX 11.98 ($0.16) on Thursday. Premier Oil plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $139.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.03.

PMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 22 ($0.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 68 ($0.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 51.43 ($0.67).

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

