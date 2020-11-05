Insider Buying: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £140,000 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) insider Robin Budenberg bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($182,910.90).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 28.52 ($0.37) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 40.31 ($0.53).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

