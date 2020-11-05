Insider Buying: John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) Insider Buys £84,411.45 in Stock

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) insider Ben Loomes acquired 30,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £84,411.45 ($110,284.10).

Ben Loomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Ben Loomes acquired 35,739 shares of John Laing Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £99,354.42 ($129,807.19).

On Wednesday, August 26th, Ben Loomes acquired 61,409 shares of John Laing Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of £174,401.56 ($227,856.75).

On Friday, August 21st, Ben Loomes acquired 26,361 shares of John Laing Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £74,601.63 ($97,467.51).

John Laing Group stock opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.98. John Laing Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 271.40 ($3.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 402.40 ($5.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX (19.20) (($0.25)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.36%.

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 387.80 ($5.07).

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

