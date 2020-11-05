Insider Buying: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Insider Purchases $285,450.00 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Bock Peter De purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,438.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 282.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.