Insider Buying: Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) Insider Buys £16,500 in Stock

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) (LON:DGOC) insider Bradley Grafton Gray purchased 15,000 shares of Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

LON:DGOC opened at GBX 112.60 ($1.47) on Thursday. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 52.69 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.60 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 102.52. The company has a market cap of $721.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.58%.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

