Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $14,400.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 848,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,086,672. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $70.20 on Thursday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $93.49. The company has a market cap of $390.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 278.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Century Bancorp by 75.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 84.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 47.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNBKA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

