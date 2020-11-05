Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.83.

NYSE:INGR opened at $69.91 on Monday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

