Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €150.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DB1. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €151.40 ($178.12).

Shares of DB1 opened at €132.25 ($155.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is €151.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81. Deutsche Börse AG has a one year low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a one year high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

