Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $14.20 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at $1,945,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 374,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 133.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 402,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 197,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

