ImmunoGen (IMGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect ImmunoGen to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.