iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 27,439 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Get iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Johan Grandin sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,057.46. Also, Director Scott Davis sold 248,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,864.50.

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Adroit Resources Inc and changed its name to iMetal Resources Inc in November 2015.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.