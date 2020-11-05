iCAD Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 987% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 24,127 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $247,301.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $158,730.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iCAD by 621.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 686.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $224.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.35.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

