IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Desjardins started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 1,319.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,011,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 1,869,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

