(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) Trading Up 10.1%

(HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) was up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 5,812,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,338,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on (HYLN) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on (HYLN) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

(HYLN) Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

