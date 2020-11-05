Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

UONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ UONE opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Urban One Inc has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

