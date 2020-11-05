Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $30,000 in Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of BEEM opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70. Beam Global has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $17.79.

Beam Global (NYSE:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Beam Global from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Beam Global Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

