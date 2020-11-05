Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,050 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

