Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.61.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

