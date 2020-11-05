Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 on December 11th

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by 71.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $11.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.