Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.55

Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 3260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.45.

About Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

