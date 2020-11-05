Humana (NYSE:HUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:HUM opened at $452.01 on Thursday. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.64 and a 200-day moving average of $399.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Humana alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.13.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.