Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.73 ($34.98).

BOSS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Thursday. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.13 and its 200-day moving average is €24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -16.28.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

