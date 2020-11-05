Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.73 ($34.98).

BOSS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Thursday. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.13 and its 200-day moving average is €24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -16.28.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

