Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €23.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.87 ($35.14).

Shares of BOSS opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.08.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

