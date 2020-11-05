Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €23.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.87 ($35.14).

Shares of BOSS opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.08.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

