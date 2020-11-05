Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.87 ($35.14).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.08.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

