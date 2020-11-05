Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.87 ($35.14).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €20.73 ($24.39) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52 week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.08.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.