Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HBM. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.22 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.02.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -4.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.70.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

