Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.02.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) stock opened at C$6.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.70.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

