Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

HNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Huaneng Power International from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HNP stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. Huaneng Power International has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

