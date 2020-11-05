H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE HR.UN opened at C$10.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.00. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.39 and a twelve month high of C$22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Froom acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,730.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

