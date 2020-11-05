Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 637.67 ($8.33).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 658 ($8.60) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 564.78.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

