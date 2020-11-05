Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:HSHIF opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92.
Hoshizaki Company Profile
Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.