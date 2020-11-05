Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HSHIF opened at $74.00 on Thursday. Hoshizaki has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells food service equipment worldwide. The company provides automatic ice machines, commercial refrigerators, commercial dishwashers, beer dispensers, cleaning equipment, hygiene control equipment, cooking equipment, drink service equipment, food service equipment, freshness control equipment, and other equipment.

