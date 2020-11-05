Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hookipa Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 247.22%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 502,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

