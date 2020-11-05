Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.89.

HON opened at $178.91 on Monday. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 39,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

