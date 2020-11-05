HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO John Michel Buys 1,000 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

