Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HBCP. ValuEngine cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

HBCP stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $234.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.70. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.32%. Research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $49,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,001. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.