Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $88.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.
HOLX stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 122.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 524,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hologic by 83.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.
