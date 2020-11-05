Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $88.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

HOLX stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.95. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Hologic by 122.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 524,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hologic by 83.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

