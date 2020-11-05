Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $74.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.95. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Hologic by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $3,324,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 524,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.