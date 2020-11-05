HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of HMS by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 167,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HMS by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

