Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Short Interest Update

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:HXL opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Truist began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Hexcel by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Hexcel by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.