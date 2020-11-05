Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 45.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,231 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

