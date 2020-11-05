Heritage Global (HGBL) and Its Peers Critical Analysis

Heritage Global (NASDAQ: HGBL) is one of 195 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Heritage Global to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global’s peers have a beta of 4.90, indicating that their average share price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.17 million $3.90 million 11.53 Heritage Global Competitors $2.67 billion $333.32 million 10.07

Heritage Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 17.16% 36.25% 19.84% Heritage Global Competitors -22.61% -57.10% -27.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heritage Global Competitors 1610 6255 10693 494 2.53

Heritage Global currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.21%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Heritage Global beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc. is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and entire business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

